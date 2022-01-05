Kansas opens Big 12 play with a road win over Oklahoma State

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots between Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, left, and guard Bryce Thompson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

STILLWATER, Okla. — After an inefficient first half that saw the Kansas miss their last 20 shots, the Jayhawks pulled it together in the second half to beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-63 to open Big 12 play.

Kansas has now won 31 straight Big 12 openers.

In the first half, the Jayhawks shot 26.8% from the field and 21.4% from three (3-14). Oklahoma State went on a seven-minute 14-0 run to end the first half.

In the second half, after six minutes, the game was tied at 40. Four minutes later, the Jayhawks took a 56-45 lead and never looked back.

KU shot 70% (17-24) from the field in the second half including 6-9 from three; they finished the game shooting 43.1% total (28-65) and 39.1% from three (9-23).

Oklahoma State was held to 35.7% shooting (25-70).

KU’s Ochai Agbaji finished the game with 16 points; usual starting forward David McCormack contributed his second double-double of the season (17 points, 15 rebounds) while Mitch Lightfoot (six points, four rebounds) started at forward.

Kansas continues its road trip to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 8. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.