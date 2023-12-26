PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Kansas Jayhawks overcame a historic penalty allotment to beat UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for their first bowl win since 2008.

The Jayhawks tied a Division I bowl record with 18 penalties that resulted in 216 yards.

Kansas matched UNLV’s opening drive touchdown with a nine-play, 98-yard drive capped by a Jason Bean six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver and Ray-Pec alum Luke Grimm.

After an interception from cornerback Cobee Bryant, Bean found a wide-open Grimm for a 60-yard TD to take a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Kansas ended the first half with a 28-10 lead and Bean ended the half with 274 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Grimm garnered 117 yards and 2 TDs in the first half on two touchdowns.

The Jayhawks garnered 135 yards in penalties in the first half as well.

A Bean interception and poor punting helped the Rebels climb back into the game and cut the lead to 28-24 early in the third quarter.

The Jayhawks finally answered back with a 60-yard TD from receiver Lawrence Arnold. The Rebels answered back with their own TD but failed to collect the two-point conversion to cut their deficit to 35-30 early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas stacked their lead with a 56-yard Arnold TD off of a screen to collect a 42-30 lead.

Arnold finished the night with 132 yards and three TDs including a high-pointing TD in the endzone where he skied over the defender for the ball. Grimm led the Jayhawks in receiving with 160 yards and three TDs.

Bean ended the night with 449 yards, six TDs and three INTs. He is the 10th QB in Division I history with six TDs in a bowl game. He also tied Todd Reesing’s record of six passing TDs in a game which is also a bowl record.

Bean ends his Kansas career second in all-time passing touchdowns.

Running back Devin Neal tallied 71 yards and a TD on 20 carries.

Kansas ended the final game of their historic season with 591 total yards and holding the vaunted Rebels offense to 386 total yards.

The Jayhawks end their season at 9-4, the best season Kansas has had since 2008.