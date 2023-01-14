LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks had another home battle go down to the wire in a tightly contested 62-60 win over Iowa State.

Kansas was able to get the victory on a day where they celebrated their 125th anniversary, with numerous former players in the building.

The Jayhawks would go up 27-20 in the first half but Iowa State responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead. Kansas would go into halftime up 29-28 after a KJ Adams Jr. layup at the buzzer.

Neither team could pull away in the second half with the largest lead only being four.

Iowa State would tie the game at 60 with 35 seconds left after a Gabe Kalscheur three-pointer.

Kansas would respond the next possession as Adams Jr. would knock down the go-ahead basket with 11.7 seconds left.

The Cyclones would fall short after a Caleb Grill missed three-point attempt.

Kalscheur led Iowa State with 23 points and six rebounds.

Adams Jr. would finish with 15 points and six rebounds. Gradey Dick led Kansas in scoring with 21 points, five boards and five three-pointers. Jalen Wilson would notch a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks go to 16-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play in their 10th win a row.

They will now head to Manhattan for a huge Sunflower Showdown battle against Kansas State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.