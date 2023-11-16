LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has pledged to return to Lawrence for the 2024 season.

Kansas released a statement from Daniels on Thursday relaying that sentiment.

“Personally, it has been an incredibly difficult time being away from the game that I love and not being able to play with my brothers in front of our incredible fans on Saturdays,” the statement said.

The junior quarterback is currently in his fourth year of eligibility and will return for his fifth.

“The adversity that I have faced this season will help me come back even stronger when the tie is right. Kansas is a very special place to me, and I will be back next season to continue to move the program forward under Coach Leipold.”

The star QB has only played three games this season because of a back injury.

In those games, he has garnered 705 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and one interception along with 74 rushing yards.

Daniels missed four games in his breakout season last year with a shoulder injury but still managed 2,014 yards, 18 TDs and four INTs with seven rushing TDs.

Senior Jason Bean has always stepped in for Daniels and thrown for 1,431 yards, 10 TDs and four interceptions this season with a rushing TD.

The Jayhawks host Kansas State on Saturday at 6 p.m.