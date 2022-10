LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Jayhawks Jalon Daniels suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Saturday’s game against TCU.

Daniels’ status is unknown.

With 41 seconds left in the first half, Daniels scrabbled to the right side of the field and was taken down by two TCU tacklers and landed on his throwing arm. Daniels was taken into the locker room with trainers.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.