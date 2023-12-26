PHOENIX — One of the best running backs in the Big 12 will be returning for his senior season.

Kansas running back Devin Neal has reportedly told the Jayhawk coaching staff he intends to stick with KU in 2024 for his senior year, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The Lawrence native was the subject of conversation about possibly entering the NFL Draft after his junior campaign. Neal is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Jayhawks.

This season, he ran for 1,209 yards and scored 16 touchdowns en route to a second-team All-Big 12 honor.

Neal has more than 3,000 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns in his Kansas career.