LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas running back Devin Neal had a career day against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

He ran for 224 yards and one touchdown along with six receptions for 110 receiving yards, both career highs for Neal.

He was rewarded for his performance with Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, his second time winning the award in his career.

The big day for Neal was capped off with a 37-16 win, securing the Jayhawks spot in a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

Kansas will look to continue their momentum on the road against Texas Tech next Saturday at 6 p.m.