COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was the first Border War game in Columbia since 2012, and the Mizzou crowd was raucous in their highly anticipated matchup against their rival.

But Kansas would hush that enthusiasm immediately, controlling the game from start to finish.

The Jayhawks set the tone from outset of the game, taking a 24-12 lead early in the first half thanks to their dominance in the paint, especially from sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr.

They would go into the half up 50-33.

It was the same story in the second half, with Kansas going up by as much as 26 points.

It was quite a day for Adams, who finished with a career high 19 points to go along with with six rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas, securing a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Kevin McCullar Jr. would contribute 21 points and five steals.

Mizzou was paced by leading scorer D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor who would have 15 points each. Hodge would also add seven boards. Honor would dish out five assists.

The Jayhawks now move to 10-1 on the season with a matchup with 14th ranked Indiana slated for next Saturday at home at 11 a.m.

Mizzou was dealt their first loss of the season with their record now at 9-1. They will play UCF at home next Saturday at 11 a.m.