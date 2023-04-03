LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Track and Field had quite the weekend in Austin, Texas, and in California. Among several top-notch performances, one stood out as historic.

Distance runner Chandler Gibbens, a Columbia, Missouri native, shattered the KU record in the 5,000 meter run, KSNT reports.

Gibbens ran 13:28.71, breaking a record set by KU legend Jim Ryun in the 1960s. Gibbens broke Ryun’s record of 13:47 by nearly 20 seconds.

The 5K run was a 31-second personal best for Gibbens, a junior at KU.

Freshman runner and Kansas native Tanner Newkirk also ran a personal best in the 5K, finishing in 14:13.03.

KU track will put on a show in Lawrence later this spring. The Jayhawks are hosting the KU Relays from April 13-15 and the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29.