MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set to play in their first bowl game since 2008.

They will face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. Both squads finished their season at 6-6.

Arkansas was fifth in the SEC West while Kansas was seventh in the Big 12.

the two teams face off on December 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.