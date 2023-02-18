LAWRENCE, Kan. — Things looked bleak for Kansas in the first half against the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

Baylor was scorching in the first half, going up by as much as 17 thanks to solid play from Keyonte George, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer as they were catapulted by a 17-4 run.

But it was a tale of two halves.

Kansas stormed back to open the second half, and went on a 20-4 run to take a 52-49 lead.

The Jayhawks continued to add on to their lead from that point on, flustering the Bears en route to an 87-71 victory in front of roaring Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas outscored Baylor 55-26 in the 2nd half.

Flagler led Baylor with 22 points, George scored 20 points and Cryer added 15 for the Bears.

Jalen Wilson put up a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams Jr. finished with 17 points and Gradey Dick added 16 points and five rebounds.

Dajuan Harris had a marvelous second half, controlling the offense and the tempo. He had 14 points while shooting six for eight from the floor and nine assists.

Kansas goes 22-5 overall and 10-4 in the conference. They are now tied with Texas for 1st place in the Big 12.

They play the Longhorns in the last game of the regular season in Austin.

The Jayhawks will head to Fort Worth to face TCU on Monday at 8 p.m.