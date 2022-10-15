NORMAN, Okla. — The Kansas Jayhawks defense struggled all afternoon against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jason Bean started for the Jayhawks after Jalon Daniels injured his shoulder last week against TCU.

Oklahoma would strike first on a one-yard touchdown run from Jovantae Barnes. Kansas would answer right back on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold.

The first quarter would end with things tied up at 14 but Oklahoma would start to pull away in the second, scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 35-14 lead.

Kansas would try to claw their way back in the second half but the Oklahoma offense just proved to be too much.

Bean finished the game 16/27 with 265 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Arnold led the receiving core with five receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild also had a solid game with six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel would go 29/42 with 403 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Eric Gray finished with 20 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas moves to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play. They will face Baylor next Saturday at 11 a.m.