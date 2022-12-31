LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks were able to pull out a tough win against Oklahoma State in their conference opener.

The Cowboys got in front early, taking a 45-30 lead going into halftime. Kansas responded back in the second half, going on a 17-5 run to take a 52-50 lead.

Oklahoma State tied the game up at 67 after former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson buried a three-pointer with just 16 seconds, but the Jayhawks would come right back down and score after Dajuan Harris Jr. found KJ Adams Jr. at the rim for a layup with three seconds left.

Kevin McCullar Jr. helped seal the win with a blocked layup with just 0.3 seconds left.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 20 points, Adams Jr. would finish with 14.

Thompson led Oklahoma State with 23 points.

Kansas moved to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They will face Texas Tech on January 3 at 8 p.m. CT.