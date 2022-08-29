LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks’ season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus.

Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for the incident Thursday, when a Lawrence police spokesperson said a man flashed a gun at another car before driving away from the scene.

Wilson was released from Douglas County Jail on $5,000 bond and is due back in court Tuesday. The same charges against Tanaka were dismissed Friday for lack of probable cause.

Wilson started in seven games and appeared in all 12 for the Jayhawks last season, catching 27 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown. He had transferred from Buffalo, where he played for current Kansas coach Lance Leipold.

Scott played in two games before redshirting the remainder of last season.