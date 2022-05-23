INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 national champs know at least one of their non-conference opponents for next season.

The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Duke Blue Devils in the annual Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Both programs are coming off of Final Four appearances.

Kentucky will be facing Michigan State in the other matchup.

The same four teams face each other every year since 2011 in the event that tips off the college basketball season. This past season, KU beat Michigan State 87-74.

Duke has won the most out of these games with a 7-4 record, including going 1-2 against the Jayhawks. KU is 6-5, going 2-2 against both Kentucky and Michigan State, and 2-1 vs. Duke.

Times have not been announced as of yet.