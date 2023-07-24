LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two college basketball blue bloods will compete in back-to-back seasons starting in 2024.

Kansas and North Carolina will have a home-and-home series in the 2024-25 season and the 2025-26 seasons.

The first game will be Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Then the two teams will meet on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

In the 12 games between the Jayhawks and Tar Heels, dating back to 1957, this will be only the second time they’ve played at Allen Fieldhouse and the first at the Dean Smith Center, according to KU Athletics.

The two programs are tied 6-6 in their history, but Kansas has won the last four games — all in previous NCAA tournaments. Their last matchup was a 72-69 Jayhawk victory in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game.

“These will be two great games from programs whose rich histories are intertwined so much,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a statement. “It will be a special day in both Chapel Hill and Lawrence when we play, and I am looking forward to it.”

KU Athletics noted there’s plenty of history between these two blue-blood programs.

Former UNC coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dean Smith is a Kansas native, a KU graduate and was on KU’s 1952 NCAA National Championship team. He went on to coach 36 seasons at UNC.

Likewise, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and former KU coach Roy Williams spent 15 seasons with the Jayhawks before returning to his alma matter and coaching 18 seasons at UNC.