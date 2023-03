KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks have their first opponent for the Big 12 tournament.

Kansas will face eight-seed West Virginia on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m.

The Jayhawks swept the Mountaineers this season although the last matchup was a tight contest in Lawrence in the last week of February.

KU is looking to win their second straight Big 12 tournament title and the journey begins with WVU.