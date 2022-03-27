KANSAS CITY, Mo. [– The Kansas Jayhawks know who they’ll play in Saturday’s Final Four in New Orleans. Now they know when the game will begin.

The No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks will tip off against the No. 2 seeded Villanova Wildcats in the early game scheduled for 5:09 CT. The games are on TBS.

The No. 8 seeded North Carolina Tarheels will face the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in the second game of the evening. It will tip about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. This is the first time the two teams will meet in the NCAA Championship Tournament.

This is KU’s 16th trip to the Final Four. They punched their ticket after beating No. 10 seeded Miami 76-50 in the Midwest Regional final.

