FORT WORTH, Texas. — Kansas was able to secure their fifth straight win against the TCU Horned-Frogs, avenging their early season loss.

The Jayhawks got out to a fast start, leading 7-0 and holding TCU scoreless for over four minutes.

Gradey Dick also got off to a hot start, scoring 10 of Kansas’ first 12 points. But the Horned-Frogs would hang around and would take the lead after an 8-2 run.

Although the Jayhawks would go into the half up 33-29 after an Earnest Udeh Jr. dunk at the buzzer.

The game was tightly contested the whole second half, but Kansas was able to make timely stops and plays down the stretch to get a big win.

Kansas’s defense was solid all night, holding TCU to only 30% shooting.

Dick paced Kansas with 19 points and six rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. finished with 15 points, seven boards and two blocks.

Kansas has now won 7/8 and goes to 23-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12, remaining atop the conference.

They will host West Virginia on Saturday at 3 p.m.