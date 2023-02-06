LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas got a big win at home in a top-10 battle against the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Kansas led the whole first half, catapulted by a 10-0 run to give them a 25-14 lead and went into halftime up 42-35.

Texas cut the lead down to within one point early in the second half but strong play from Dajuan Harris and Gradey Dick helped carry Kansas to the victory.

It was a balanced scoring attack for Kansas, with five Jayhawks in double-figures. Dick finished with 21 points.

Harris had an excellent night, stuffing the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 15 points and six assists while Joe Yesufu brought 14 points and five rebounds off the bench and KJ Adams Jr. rounded out the scoring with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kansas moves to 19-5 overall and 7-4 in the conference. They will face Oklahoma on Saturday at 12 p.m.