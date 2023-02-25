LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks were able to survive an upset scare from the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It was an impressive performance from West Virginia, who gave Kansas everything it had from start to finish.

Kansas was looking to put the game away, going up by seven with 2:20 left in the game, but the Mountaineers would not go away, inching within one point with under a minute to go.

An impressive defense sequence from the Jayhawks on the Mountaineer’s last possession of the game helped Kansas eke out a 76-74 victory.

Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers with 20 points and seven rebounds.

All five Kansas starters were in double figures.

Dajuan Harris Jr. was outstanding on both sides of the floor, scoring 17 points to go along with six assists and a career-high six steals.

Gradey Dick knocked down five three-pointers as he scored 16 points with six boards. KJ Adams Jr. put up 13 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points as well, and Jalen Wilson finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The win gives Kansas sole possession of the first place in the Big 12 after Texas lost to Baylor earlier in the day.

Currently, they sit at 24-5 overall and 12-4 in the conference.

They can clinch their 21st Big 12 title with a win at home on Tuesday against Texas Tech at 8 p.m. before facing Texas next Saturday to close out the regular season.