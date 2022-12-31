STILLWATER, Okla. — The Kansas women’s basketball team secured a road victory in their conference opener against Oklahoma State.

They jumped on the Cowgirls early and built a 29-18 lead in the second quarter. Oklahoma State responded as they went into the half trailing only by four.

Kansas broke the game open in the 4th quarter, catapulted by a 12-0 run that gave them a 72-55 lead.

It was a big day for senior center Taiyanna Jackson, who finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds, reaching her third straight double-double.

Holly Kersgieter led Kansas in scoring with 23 points and Wyvette Mayberry also hit double figures with 12 points to go along with five assists.

The Jayhawks move to 11-1 on the season. They will face Texas Tech on January 4 at home.