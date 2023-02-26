LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team was able to secure a big win against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls with postseason play around the corner.

The Jayhawks were able to get some separation in the second quarter after a 14-2 run put them up 36-26. They would go into the half up by five points.

Kansas closed out the third quarter on a 7-0 run, which would put them up by 13 points heading into the 4th quarter.

That paced the Jayhawks for the rest of the game as they came away with a 66-57 victory.

Chandler Prater led the Jayhawks in scoring with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Taiyanna Jackson was dominant on the boards and the defensive end, grabbing 21 rebounds to go along five blocks. She also had 12 points.

The Jayhawks outrebounded Oklahoma State 44 to 36.

Wyvette Mayberry and Zakiyah Franklin both added 15 points each.

This was a much-needed win for Kansas, ending their three-game losing streak and increasing their tournament chances by Defeating a solid Cowgirls team.

According to ESPN’s bracketology, Kansas is on the bubble, but they are currently listed as a 10th seed.

They go to 17-10 overall and 7-9 in the conference with two regular season games left. They will play their home finale against Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before heading on the road to face TCU on Saturday at 1 p.m.