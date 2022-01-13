Kansas women upset 13th ranked Texas in OT; first win in Austin in 10 years

AUSTIN, Texas — Nineteen points from Kansas Jayhawks’ Holly Kersgieter guided KU to a 70-66 overtime upset win over the #13 Texas Longhorns.

Guards Aniya Thomas (11 points) and Zakiyah Franklin (10 points) contributed as well.

Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth quarter. A Kersgieter three gave the Jayhawks a 59-56 lead with 1:07 left in the game; Texas’ Aliyah Matharu tied the game with a three of her own to force overtime.

In overtime, KU took a 66-61 lead with two minutes to go and never looked back.

Kansas women’s basketball is now 11-2 overall, 2-1 in Big 12 play and will host #14 Baylor on Sunday at 2 p.m.