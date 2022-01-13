Kansas women upset 13th ranked Texas in OT; first win in Austin in 10 years

Rock Chalk Jayhawk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas — Nineteen points from Kansas Jayhawks’ Holly Kersgieter guided KU to a 70-66 overtime upset win over the #13 Texas Longhorns.

Guards Aniya Thomas (11 points) and Zakiyah Franklin (10 points) contributed as well.

Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth quarter. A Kersgieter three gave the Jayhawks a 59-56 lead with 1:07 left in the game; Texas’ Aliyah Matharu tied the game with a three of her own to force overtime.

In overtime, KU took a 66-61 lead with two minutes to go and never looked back.

Kansas women’s basketball is now 11-2 overall, 2-1 in Big 12 play and will host #14 Baylor on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first