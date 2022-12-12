Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — With the Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team starting the season 9-0, they have moved into the Associated Press top 25 poll Monday as a number 22 ranked team.

Kansas is in the top 25 for the first time since 2013.

During that season, the Jayhawks were raked for nine weeks.

The Jayhawks were named the Team of the Week by ESPN following a 2-0 week with victories over Wichita State, 72-52 on Sunday, and at No. 12 Arizona, 77-50 on Thursday night.

The No. 22-ranked Jayhawks will return to action on Friday, Dec. 16, at Allen Fieldhouse against Tulsa.

