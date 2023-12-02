LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks were playing with heavy hearts following their win over UConn on Friday evening.

Especially forward KJ Adams, who lost his mother Yvonne Adams to cancer just a few days before.

Not only did Adams play well, he continuously made huge plays down the stretch including a pair of free throws to secure the win for KU.

“I just did it for my mom. My mom just passed away a couple of days ago. Everything I do right now is for her. It’s just her watching over me and her helping me with this,” Adams said postgame.

Adams’s performance led to an emotional speech from head coach Bill Self.

“This game belongs to one person and it’s that dude right there,” Self said tearfully while pointing at Adams.

“Can you imagine the stress he’s been under, and for him to play for you guys the way he did tonight, knowing he’s getting on a plane to go say goodbye tomorrow at 11 a.m.”

Along with his coaches and teammates, students have also been supportive of Adams the last two games, holding newspapers in the stands that state: “For Yvonne.”

Adams put on quite the performance for his mother, scoring a season-high 18 points and five rebounds along with putting on an excellent performance on the defensive end. He also reached a milestone of 500 career points.

It’s safe to say his mother was watching over him.