CHICAGO — The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will face No. 4 Providence Friday night at the United Center in the NCAA Championship Sweet 16.

Ahead of the game, both the Jayhawks and Friars took turns practicing Thursday, getting a feel for the gym.

Kansas practicing now. Christian Braun saying Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr’s name before shooting 3’s. pic.twitter.com/QYmMW9mNUV — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 24, 2022

The Jayhawks are 8-2 in Sweet 16 games under head coach Bill Self and have won their last three Sweet 16 match-ups. But Self knows the team can’t overlook what the Friars bring to the court. The Big East champs are 27-5 after only winning 13 games last year.

“They’re not a team that doesn’t get respect anymore.” Self said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

He described Providence as a team that plays with a chip on their shoulder and said the Jayhawks are ready for the energy.

“Our guys are all jacked and looking forward to it,” Self said.

KU’s Christian Braun pointed out that Self is just as excited about Friday night’s Sweet 16 game.

The man Remy Martin says should get the Naismith Player of the Year Award and the man Bill Self says has carried them in the tournament. #kubball pic.twitter.com/SRRxQWCEtw — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 24, 2022

“His energy is off the charts right now,” Braun said.

Braun went on to say that the Friars remind him of both Baylor and K-State. He said it’ll be difficult to determine which sets the Fryers will run.

As for Providence, the team said it realizes it will be facing a blueblood with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line.

“It’s a big opportunity for us and our program,” junior guard Jared Bynum said.

Providence brought 6(!) players to the podium. pic.twitter.com/xQQfNzkKdx — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 24, 2022

The game isn’t a guaranteed win for Kansas.

Nate Watson leads Providence in scoring, averaging 13.5 points a game, but the Friars are balanced in scoring, with five players averaging 9.9 points or more a game.

Providence coach Ed Cooley said he realizes it won’t be easy.

“Everything jumps out, Agbaji jumps out, Braun jumps out, Self jumps out, Superman jumps out,” Cooley said.

The Jayhawks are hoping to keep their winning streak (2-0) against the Big East going this season.

A win against Providence would also mean Kansas would move ahead of Kentucky for most all-time victories.

Friday’s game featuring Kansas vs. Providence tips at 6:29 p.m. on TBS.