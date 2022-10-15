SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A former Kansas Jayhawk signed a big contract extension right before the beginning of the NBA season.

On Saturday, Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million extension to stay with the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins and the Warriors are coming off of an NBA Finals championship-winning season. The 27-year-old was a key cog in his second year with the team on their Finals run.

Wiggins averaged 17 points a game while shooting 47% from the field and 39% from three.

The Toronto native actually took a pay cut to stay with the defending champs: Wiggins will make $33.6 million this season. His salary will drop to $24.3 million in the first year and then rise to $26.3 million in the second year of the new deal.

The Warriors gave him a player option in the final year of the extension.

This extension comes on the heels of the Warriors extending 23-year-old guard Jordan Poole to a four-year, $140 million extension.

Golden State begins its regular season on Tuesday, October 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT.