LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Kansas Jayhawk alum Jalen Wilson has gotten his NBA career off to a solid start.

The rookie forward earned NBA 2K24 All-Summer League Second Team honors for the Brooklyn Nets.

Wilson averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 45% from the three-point line.

He was drafted 51st overall in the second round by the Nets and signed a two-way contract with the team. Wilson will look to carve out a role with the team when the regular season approaches in October.

The former Jayhawk had an illustrious career at Kansas, with a surfeit of accolades, including First-Team All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year.

He closed out Summer League putting up 17 points and five rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers.