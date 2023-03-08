LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s time for Allen Fieldhouse to get a massive upgrade.

The University of Kansas Athletics Department announced plans to renovate one of the most historic buildings in college basketball.

KU Athletics says the plan includes renovating all three levels of Allen Fieldhouse as well as the arena itself.

When the project is complete, fans will see the difference as soon as they step inside the building.

KU Athletics promises better concessions and new LED lighting on every level of the concourses. Plans include a new Jayhawk Pub on the second level of the Fieldhouse. The pub will serve a variety of food and have room for fans to meet.

In addition to better lighting KU plans to add more concession areas to the second and third level concourses. On-site cooking will allow concession areas to serve a larger menu, while also offer catering options in some areas, if needed.

Fans who step inside the renovated arena will eventually see a new center scoreboard, LED sports lighting, and a new sound system. KU Athletics says renovation plans also include adding seatbacks and upgrading Wi-Fi.

The upgrades will also allow the Fieldhouse to host special events throughout the year, according to KU.

Check out all of the planned renovations here.

In addition to the upgrades at the Fieldhouse, Wagnon Student Athlete Center will also be remodeled.

KU Athletics said the renovations will be handled by local design firm Multistudio, who will keep the history and tradition of Allen Fieldhouse alive while improving the building.

Work is expected to begin this spring. It will take place in two phases to accommodate the 2023-24 basketball season.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

KU Athletics says the renovations will be paid for by KU supporters and families who want to upgrade the experience for all fans.