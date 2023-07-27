LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is taking its NIL game to another level.

In a collaboration between KU, its NIL collective Mass Street Collective, JD Motorsports and one of its drivers Brennan Poole, 11 KU student-athletes will be featured on Poole’s car when he races at Kansas Speedway on September 9.

Poole drives the number 6 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The left side of the car displays men’s basketball guard Dajuan Harris Jr., running back/Lawrence native Devin Neal and volleyball outside hitter/libero/St. Thomas Aquinas alum Caroline Bien.

The right side features women’s basketball center Taiyanna Jackson, men’s basketball forward KJ Adams Jr. and quarterback Jalon Daniels.

The trunk area shows five more Jayhawks athletes, including men’s basketball center Hunter Dickinson and guard Kevin McCullar Jr.

The Kansas Lottery 300 begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

