LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kansas great is heading to the state of Kentucky.

After taking over at Maryland in December when former Terps head coach Mark Turgeon stepped down, former Jayhawk Danny Manning is joining Kenny Payne’s staff at Louisville.

Manning led Maryland to a 15-17 record this past season. He has also been a head coach at Wake Forest from 2014-to 2020 where he went 78-111; he was also a head coach at Tulsa from 2012-to 14 where he went 38-29 after six seasons as a KU assistant.

Manning is the second notable former college player on the staff after Duke great Nolan Smith was named to the staff as well.

Manning’s highly decorated basketball career includes leading the “Danny and the Miracles” Kansas team to the 1988 NCAA championship as a two-time All-American before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in that year’s NBA Draft.

He scored 12,367 points in 15 NBA seasons with seven teams and earned All-Star honors in 1993 and ’94 along with the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1998. Manning also played on the 1988 U.S. Olympic squad.