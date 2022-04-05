TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NCAA National Championship winners, the Kansas Jayhawks, will return to Topeka Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the Topeka Regional Airport.

A celebration is planned at Memorial Stadium with gates opening at 3:15 p.m., the team is scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m.

On Monday night, the University of Kansas beat the University of North Carolina, 72-69, to bring home the trophy.

This is KU’s fourth national championship and the second under Bill Self. The win makes Self one of three active men’s basketball head coaches with more than one national title.