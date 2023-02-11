A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from Allen Fieldhouse for the second straight season next Saturday for the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball game against Baylor.

The two-hour basketball College GameDay show will begin at 9 a.m. Central with the KU-Baylor tipoff set for 3 p.m., also on ESPN.

This will mark the second-straight season and 11th time that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse, which host Rece Davis has described as “the best place to see a game on the planet.”

It is also the second time this year the GameDay crew has visited Lawrence as Kansas football hosted the show on Oct. 8 for its TCU game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

ESPN College GameDay is led by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

This will be the 24th time the Jayhawks will be featured on ESPN College GameDay, with 21 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. Earlier this season, CGD originated from Tennessee on Jan. 28 and moved its set to the Kansas at Kentucky contest, previewing the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

KU won that battle 77-68 at Rupp Arena.

Kansas is 14-7 in its previous regular-season appearances (17-7 overall).