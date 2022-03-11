KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks continued their fiery first half starts to beat an upset-minded TCU 75-62 en route to the Big 12 tournament championship.

KU will face the winner of Oklahoma-Texas Tech.

Ochai Agbaji had a superb game leading the Jayhawks with 22 points but Mitch Lightfoot’s stellar play (15 points, five rebounds, two blocks) that included a three-pointer was the highlight of KU’s night.

Agbaji’s athleticism was on full display including this show-stopping alley-oop in the second half.

Remy Martin also showed some explosion off the bench with 10 points and three assists.

The Horned Frogs were led by Mike Miles (14 points, five rebounds) and Chuck O’ Bannon (15 points, seven rebounds).

Lightfoot also played majority of the big man minutes again and helped hold Eddie Lampkin to eight points and four rebounds.

KU will play in the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.