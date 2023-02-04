AMES, Iowa — The Kansas Jayhawks lost a rough road test to Iowa State on Saturday.

A 68-53 loss in Ames gave the eighth-ranked Jayhawks their fifth loss of the season and their fourth Big 12 loss of the season.

KU has also lost four of their last six games after only one loss through January 15th.

The Cyclones ended the first half by scoring seven straight points to take a 33-21 lead.

Kansas cut the lead to five early in the second half but Iowa State went on an 18-5 run midway through the second half and increased their lead to as much as 19.

Jalen Wilson was the only Jayhawk to score double digits with 26 points along with nine rebounds. Freshman phenom Gradey Dick only scored seven points and led the team with five turnovers.

KU had 20 turnovers as a team compared to Iowa State’s 10.

The Cyclones shot 45.9% from the field compared to KU’s 38.6%.

The Jayhawks have another tough Big 12 matchup on Monday when they host 10th-ranked Texas.