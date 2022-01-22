KU ekes out road victory over K-State in Sunflower Showdown battle

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas won 78-75. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball was able to escape Manhattan with a victory over the Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks trailed 34-50 going into the half, but went on a 9-0 run to bring it within single digits just over 15 minutes into the second half.

Ochai Agbaji would score the go-ahead basket with nine seconds left to give the Jayhawks a 75-74 lead that they would not relinquish. Agbaji put the Jayhawks on his back as he lead the way with 29 points while also getting help from Jalen Wilson, who pitched in 16.

K-State had a career day from guard Nijel Pack who poured in a career-high 35 points with eight three-pointers despite the loss.

The Jayhawks would go on to win the game 78-75 and would move to 16-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference, gaining sole possession of first place, while K-State would drop to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

It is the Jayhawks sixth straight win over the Wildcats and they now lead the all-time Sunflower Showdown series 203-94.

Kansas next game will be at home against #18 Texas Tech, in a rematch from their lone conference loss two weeks ago, while Kansas State will will go on the road to play fifth-ranked Baylor.