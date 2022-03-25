CHICAGO — There will be a shock inside the United Center when No. 1 Kansas tips off against No. 4 Providence, but it won’t have anything to do with the game itself.

The Providence Friars will have their mascot Friar Dom in attendance. And it’s going to grab some attention.

Online gambling site time2play recently ranked the best and worst college mascots.

Friar Dom is the worst, according to the online ranking.

“There must be something about those giant, lifeless eyes that really gives fans the heebie-jeebies,” time2play wrote.

On the flipside, KU’s Big Jay is one of the best and most liked mascots in the NCAA. Baby Jay wasn’t included in the ranking, but the pint-size Jayhawk puts smiles on the faces of fans with cute moves and cartwheels.

As for the other teams still playing in the NCAA Tournament, Purdue’s mascot “Purdue Pete” also ranks among the 10 worst mascots, according to time2play.

North Carolina and UCLA join KU ranked in the Top 10 best mascots.

The Jayhawks and Friars tip off Friday at 6:29 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.