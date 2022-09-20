LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tickets are selling quickly for Saturday’s battle of the unbeaten football teams in Lawrence.

The undefeated Duke Blue Devils head into David Booth Memorial Stadium to face the 3-0 Kansas Jayhawks.

Excitement is building around the Jayhawks perfect start to the season.

“The loyal fans have been waiting for something, starving for something, being successful. Hopefully it’s meshing at the right time that we have 3 weeks of great crowds,” KU Head Coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday.

KU’s athletics department is also seeing the excitement in the form of ticket sales. The department said about 10,000 tickets for Saturday’s game have been sold since the Jayhawks traveled to Houston and beat the Cougars over the weekend.

Tickets are available online through Kansas Athletics.

The University said a total of about 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the game. The Booth has a seating capacity of just over 47,000.

If Saturday will be your first KU game, the football team tweeted a guide for new fans, including an introduction to mascots Big Jay and Baby Jay.

The guide says the first thing to know is that KU fans say “Rock Chalk” a lot, and everyone in attendance needs to learn the Rock Chalk Chant before kickoff.

“It’s glorious. It’s perfect. Learn it. Memorize it. You’ll want to join in,” Kansas Football tweeted.

The guide also explains the tradition of “Waving the Wheat,” saying fans should be prepared to wave it after every KU touchdown.

If you can’t make it to Lawrence for Saturday’s game, you can also watch it on Fox Sports 1. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. This is just the fourth time the two programs will meet on the football field.