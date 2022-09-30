LAWRENCE, Kan. — Homecoming weekend just got a whole lot better for the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

For the second straight week, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be at capacity, as Kansas Athletics officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s Homecoming matchup against Iowa State.

The 4-0 Jayhawks enter the Homecoming matchup against the 3-1 Cyclones after their best start to the season since 2009.

After selling out last week against Duke, the two consecutive sellouts are also the first since 2009, when Kansas played in front of sellout crowds in consecutive home games against Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Saturday’s Homecoming game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday’s matchup with Iowa State is the second of a three-game home stretch, as Kansas will host TCU on October 8.

The Jayhawks will also welcome Oklahoma State on November 5 and Texas on November 19.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.