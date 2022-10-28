LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Big 12 named KU defensive lineman Caleb Sampson a Champion for Life.

Sampson is from Saint Rose, Louisiana. His perseverance through family adversity is obvious to his team.

“Caleb has gone through a good share,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “He’s from Louisiana. His family has gone through a few hurricanes, but he’s not one to make excuses for anything that has been tough to overcome because he just goes about it in a steady, mature way. He’s handled changes in his life and uses them as well as anyone I have ever seen, as far as growing opportunities. He’s just a great example. He doesn’t say a lot, but when he does, it’s well respected. It’s heard.”

As a junior, he is a captain and is using his platform to encourage kids going through their own challenges to continue to strive to reach their goals.

“I remember when I first sent my dad a picture of my degree, he said he cried,” Sampson said. “It’s a big deal for my family, just because they see I’m on the right path and I’m trying to do better for myself and for them.”

The Big 12’s video about Sampson is featured on the Big 12’s social media channels and will be played in David Booth Memorial Stadium during the season.

