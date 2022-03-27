CHICAGO — Three players from the Final Four bound Kansas Jayhawks made the Midwest Region All-Tournament Team: seniors Remy Martin, Mitch Lightfoot and David McCormack.

Martin has been the spark plug for the Jayhawks’ tournament run.

The 6-foot guard out of Burbank, CA is averaging 16 points in the tournament including 23 vs. Providence in the Sweet Sixteen and 20 vs. Creighton in the second round2, both his highest marks of the season. His energy and scoring off the bench has significantly helped KU’s rotation.

Lightfoot has been playing a bit hampered by a knee sprain and playing in a knee brace, but he has also been an effective performer off the bench. His nine points and three rebounds help KU sustain momentum vs. Miami and his four blocks were key to a win over Providence.

McCormack’s best moment so far in the tournament was his 15 point, four rebound performance vs. Miami to guide the Jayhawks to the Final Four.

McCormack brought energy and physical play to the Jayhawks like he always does and is rewarded for it. He is averaging nine points and seven rebounds in the tournament.

All three of these players hope to lead the Jayhawks to a national title.