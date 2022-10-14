LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Basketball Coach Bill Self is going to have to get out his pocket book.

KU great Mario Chalmers and a KU student both hit half-court shots Friday night at Light Night in the Phog, winning two students $10,000 each.

The event is a fan-favorite Late Night in the Phog tradition, where two people have the opportunity to win $10,000 from Self by making a half-court shot.

When Self was asked what he thought of having to write the two $10,000 checks he jokingly said “it sucks” but then said it was a great moment.

You can see the moment Chalmers made the shot here.

The annual event at Allen Field House this year had returning players from last year’s team receive their championship rings to help kick off the night.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, known as DJ Diesel, is the performer for the night.

