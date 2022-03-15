LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji can add Associated Press All-American to his long list of accolades.

The senior enjoyed an impressive season that earned him Big 12 Player of the Year and a place on the list of finalists for the Wooden Award.

Agbaji and the Jayhawks are coming off a win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament championship in Kansas City.

Behind Agbaji, KU earned a No. 1-seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament.

Agbaji is the fifth player named to the All-America First Team during the Bill Self-era; Devonte’ Graham (2018), Frank Mason III (2017), Thomas Robinson (2012) and Wayne Simien (2005).

KU takes on the winner of the matchup between Texas Southern and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on Thursday.