NEW ORLEANS, La. — Kansas fans are ready to party, whether in Lawrence or New Orleans.

The university is inviting any KU fans who traveled to New Orleans for the NCAA Championship Game against North Carolina to attend a pregame party.

It’s being hosted by the KU Alumni Association and Kansas Athletics, in partnership with Adidas.

The party will be held from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the House of Blues, 225 Decatur St. in New Orleans.

Tickets to the pregame event are $50 per person plus fees, and can be bought online. Children age 8 and under may attend at no cost. Snacks will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

The event will feature live music, the KU band and spirit squad, and Rally House will be on-site with Jayhawk gear available to purchase.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.