NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Kansas Jayhawks earned their 16th trip to the Final Four Sunday with a win over Miami.

Hours later fans scrambled to buy tickets and make travel arrangements to Saturday’s game against Villanova in New Orleans.

The NCAA has all kinds of activities planned in New Orleans surrounding the Final Four and NCAA Championship game, including open practices.

The Kansas Jayhawks will hold an open practice Friday, April 1 at 12 p.m. at Caesars Superdome.

Fans who want to check out the competition can do so at Villanova’s open practice. It is scheduled for an hour before KU’s at 11 a.m. North Carolina will hit the court at 1 p.m. and Duke will have the final timeslot of the day at 2 p.m.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game tips off at 3:30 p.m. The game is free and features 20 of the best senior players in NCAA Division I basketball.

