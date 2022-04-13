LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s national championship team will add another trophy to its decorated season Thursday evening.

That’s when the team will officially be presented with the Ferris Mowers National Association of Basketball Coaches National Championship Trophy. It will take place during the annual men’s basketball postseason team banquet.

The Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy is given to the top-ranked team in the season’s final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Every year after the Division I national championship game, the trophy is presented to the winning head coach.

“Kansas’ run through the NCAA Tournament, capped by its historic comeback in the championship game, deserves to be celebrated,” Craig Robinson, NABC Executive Director, said. “The Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy is our sport’s most coveted prize, and it is our privilege to present it to Bill Self and his KU team.”

The trophy is made of Waterford Crystal in Waterford, Ireland. It takes three months to create. The Trophy was first awarded in the 1990-91 season, but it was not given to a coach following the shortened 2019-2020 season.

