LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are leaving for the Final Four Wednesday afternoon.

The men’s basketball team plans to leave the KU Campus in Lawrence at noon. They will arrive at Topeka Regional Airport about 30 minutes later and board their chartered flight.

Fans are expected at both locations to send off the team.

KU and Villanova tip-off begins at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The Final Four games air on TBS.