LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas basketball legend Thomas Robinson has joined other greats before him in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse.

The former Jayhawk had his jersey retired at halftime of the 2023 Border War of KU and Missouri.

Before the game, Robinson said his block to send the 2012 Border War to overtime in Allen is his favorite KU moment.

The 2012 Big 12 Player of the Year helped lead KU to the 2011 Elite Eight and the 2012 national championship.

Robinson’s pro career has included stops in the NBA and overseas in countries like Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

He also joined the Lebanese basketball team in 2021.