LAWRENCE, Kan. — As the college basketball season gets close to tournament time, bracket predictions are becoming prevalent every week.

In the NCAA’s latest bracket preview for the men, the Kansas Jayhawks were listed as a number one seed with Gonzaga holding the number one overall seed.

The NCAA revealed its top 16 teams and their seeds on Saturday.

Kansas is ranked sixth in the AP poll and has only lost four games this season. Since losing in a blowout to a top-ranked Kentucky team in late January, KU has won five of its last six games, keeping them in first place in the Big 12.

The veteran team lead by Ochai Agbaji, who is averaging 20 points a game, has six more conference games left and will look to keep that number one seed prediction moving forward.

